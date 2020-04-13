She was diagnosed with COVID-19 after a trip to New York. Then the cruelty started.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Miss Hawaii who has recovered from COVID-19 is sharing her story ― despite some backlash.
The Kona resident wants to make sure that people take the pandemic seriously.
Jeanne Kapela, 25, traveled to New York on March 2 for dance auditions and training. Her last visit there was after she was crowned Miss Hawaii in 2015.
During this latest trip, she spent nearly two weeks in New York.
“I auditioned for the New York Jets Flight Crew. I did a number of auditions for numerous dance companies and some performing opportunities,” said Kapela.
But she cut her trip short and returned home four days early once the city started closing down.
“Broadway shut down. The NBA shut down. My auditions were canceled,” said Kapela.
She said she tried unsuccessfully to get tested in New York even though she didn’t have any symptoms.
“I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t going to bring back something to Hawaii if I did have it,” she said.
Kapela said she wasn’t screened at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport before she caught a flight to Kona, where she immediately went into self-quarantine at home as a precaution.
She developed a slight cough, but never came down with a fever the entire time.
She was able to get tested at Kona Community Hospital and the results came back positive four days later. She publicly shared the news.
“A lot of people wanted to know if I had any contact with them or where I had been,” said Kapela. “The reality is I did everything I possibly could to protect myself, my family and my community."
Kapela said the criticism she has faced has been the hardest part of her experience.
“I have a lot of supporters out there that have been wonderful. People have also been very cruel in certain ways, especially online,” she said.
Kapela said she was in constant communication with her case worker from the Hawaii Department of Health and has now been cleared. No one in her family tested positive.
She is now teaching dance classes online and is practicing social distancing.
“I talked about my positive test very openly because the reality is that when we share our story and we share the reality of what is happening in our lives, that is how we make an impact,” she said.
Kapela is still in touch with her case worker. She said she hasn’t been told whether she is now immune or if she can be infected again.
