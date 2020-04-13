4 residents allowed to disembark from cruise ship docked at Honolulu Harbor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four Hawaii residents were allowed to disembark Monday from the Pacific Princess cruise ship docked at Honolulu Harbor.
The four ― two Oahu couples ― were screened as they disembarked and did not have any symptoms. They were shuttled to their homes with a police escorts to being a 14-day quarantine.
No one else on the cruise ship was allowed to disembark.
The Pacific Princess, which departed from Australia, is refueling before continuing on to its final destination in California.
The state said there are no confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus on the vessel.
A second ship, the Seabourn Sojourn, is set to arrive on Saturday to refuel. No passengers or crew members on that ship will be allowed to disembark.
