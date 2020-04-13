Post thank you notes to healthcare heroes and first responders on the HNN website

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened across the country in recent weeks, there’s been an outpouring of support for those who continue to risk their own health and safety to keep Hawaii operating.
Hospital workers, police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical responders have answered the call. So, too, have workers in grocery stores and pharmacies and other essential businesses.
You may have seen video tributes and social media posts from Hawaii News Now thanking front-line workers at the end of newscasts. Now, we’d like to offer our viewers a place where they can do the same.
Send your thank you notes to hawaiithanksheroes@gmail.com ― don’t forget to include your name and where you’re from. Every day, we’ll post a few of them to the Hawaii News Now website and mobile app, so that first responders and healthcare workers can read them, too.
If you have photos, or if you’d like to thank someone personally, remember to attach them to the email, too.
