Possible sporadic pop up storms for Tuesday for parts of the state

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Get ready for some interesting weather as sporadic thunderstorms pop up across the state due to an upper level disturbance.
We expect some unsettled weather tonight into Tuesday as a disturbance near Maui moves west. To the east of this disturbance is an area of warm moist air, which will be spreading westward to Kauai by late tonight. This airmass will be accentuated by an upper level disturbance, resulting in locally heavy showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorms, mainly between tonight and Tuesday. The weather will be improving Tuesday night and Wednesday, as moderate to locally strong trades returning and staying with us for the rest of the week. During the rest of the week it will be more stable and back to typical passing trade wind showers.
Let’s talk surf! Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up Wednesday through the upcoming weekend due to an active pattern evolving over the northwest Pacific featuring a series of winter-caliber systems. Forerunners from this source should start filling in locally Tuesday night, with a peak expected late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Surf will exceed advisory levels around the peak for exposed north and west facing shores and may near the warning levels. An advisory level south swell is due next week Monday.
Unsettled weather will persist for the next few days as an upper trough destabilizes our moist airmass. Locally heavy showers are possible, as well as a few thunderstorms, through Tuesday. Slightly drier trade wind weather will return after midweek as the upper trough drifts eastward.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
