Possible sporadic pop up storms for Tuesday for parts of the state

We expect some unsettled weather tonight into Tuesday as a disturbance near Maui moves west. To the east of this disturbance is an area of warm moist air, which will be spreading westward to Kauai by late tonight. This airmass will be accentuated by an upper level disturbance, resulting in locally heavy showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorms, mainly between tonight and Tuesday. The weather will be improving Tuesday night and Wednesday, as moderate to locally strong trades returning and staying with us for the rest of the week. During the rest of the week it will be more stable and back to typical passing trade wind showers.