Petition calls for Maui Memorial leadership to resign as number of COVID-19 cases grow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An ICU nurse at Maui Memorial Medical Center has started an online petition demanding the resignation of top hospital managers, including the CEO.
The call comes as a COVID-19 cluster connected to the hospital continues to grow.
So far, 34 health care workers or patients at the hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.
Aaron Bear, a Maui Memorial ICU nurse of 11 years, started the petition and accused top management of “abusive” and “dangerous” policies.
“In reality, our hospital is not a safe place to go if you were trying to avoid getting COVID-19 because we don’t know who on the staff is positive,” said Bear.
Last Thursday, CEO Mike Rembis told Hawaii New Now the hospital knew of COVID-19 cases a month ago, reported it immediately to the state and has always followed CDC guidelines.
"The protection of our employees, our nurses, all of our caregivers is the number one priority," he said.
But employees say following CDC guidelines wasn't enough and blame conflicting policies between national and local leaders over protective equipment.
Midday on March 24, a message from the CEO of the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan said “should they choose, clinicians and staff may use masks, brought from home, in their work setting.”
More than five hours later, an email from Maui Health’s CEO Mike Rembis said the opposite.
"At this time, at Maui Health, we will not be revising our current mask policy related to usage by clinical and non-clinical staff or use of non-hospital supplied masks," he wrote.
"That hospital PPE (personal protective equipment) was put into the hands of administration and managers and limited in use so really the administration with their policy of doing that caused this problem," said Bear.
Last Friday, state Health Director Bruce Anderson partly blamed a sick hospital employee who continued to work while experiencing symptoms.
On Monday, Major General Kenneth Hara, the head of Hawaii’s emergency operations, elaborated:
“One individual who was sick and still went out and went to work and now we believe its up to 35 that tested positive from this one individual.”
Hospital employees says there’s a culture of working sick — not only at Maui Memorial, but widespread in health care.
"They go to work sick to pay their bills that's no different in health care because they don't have enough time off the United States," said Bear.
The hospital did not return HNN’s requests for comment. It did begin allowing its employees to bring in their own PPE.
It’s not clear why contact tracing by the Department of health didn’t identify a health care cluster earlier.
Late Monday afternoon, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino offered an apology.
“I am sorry that you’re not getting the right equipment. I don’t know where we can find it. We are looking ourselves right now. We have feelers out and we hope to get some resolved in the next week or so to help the hospital from the county side,” he said.
