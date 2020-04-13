One minute to shop - Josh Tatofi and McKenna race to shop for a pāʻina

In Hawaii, you never go to a pāʻina empty handed. So, host McKenna Maduli challenges Josh Tatofi to a shopping game at Nom Nom. With one minute on the clock, they race to see who can get the best party favors. They both come up with some very interesting items that would make any host happy. These two hilarious friends are definitely a pair you want at your pāʻina.
About Josh Tatofi: Josh Tatofi is a solo artist born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai'i, and comes from a musical family. His father, Tiva Tatofi, was one of the founders of The Electrifying Kapena, a group who pioneered Island Reggae Music. Josh is an artist, composer, and producer who sings Island Reggae, R&B and Traditional Hawaiian music. Josh's debut album was recorded with Waiehu Records under the group Ekolu. His debut album gained him recognition throughout Hawaii as a Na Hoku Hanohano Award nominee for Most Promising Artist in 2011. His follow up single, a Traditional Hawaiian song titled "Pua Kiele", was named Island Music Album of the year at the 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards and has gained him a lot of attention in the Hawaiian music scene. He's quickly become one of the most sought after Hawaiian singers in the islands performing in Japan for multiple Hula Halau. He's also been invited every year to perform at the prestigious Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo and has been nominated for a Grammy.
For more information: joshtatofi.com, @joshtatofimusic
