Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SURFING
To surf or not to surf? Wave riders ponder pandemic rules
If you're a surfer and the surf is up but the beach is closed what do you do? With beaches shut down across California as authorities try to stem the spread of the coronavirus, some surfers are simply watching the waves break at home on their TVs. Others are playing surfing video games. Or skateboarding or power walking. And, yes, a few are still surfing, seeking out-of-the way breaks or areas where sunbathers are banned from the sand but those carrying boards are tolerated as long as they stay at least six feet apart in the water.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVY-GUAM
Guam worries as sailors from virus-hit ship take over hotels
HONOLULU (AP) — Some people in Guam are nervous as hundreds of sailors from a coronavirus-stricken Navy aircraft carrier isolate in hotels. Officials insist they have enforced strict safety measures. More than 580 crew members of the USS Theodore Roosevelt are infected, and nearly 2,000 are in quarantine in hotels. An outbreak aboard the ship has thrust the Navy into a leadership crisis. Its commander urged faster action in a letter. The acting Navy secretary fired and criticized the commander, then resigned after facing blowback. Some say putting the sailors in hotels puts people's health at risk. Guam's governor says the island needs to be humane.
GAS PRICES
Average US gas price drops 14 cents over 2 weeks to $2.01
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 14 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.01 per gallon. An industry analyst says prices at the pump have dropped 52 cents over the past seven weeks as demand declines during the coronavirus pandemic. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.22 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $1.42 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The average price of diesel is $2.69, down seven cents.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STUDENT RELIEF FUND
Hawaii gets $31M in relief funds, cash grants to students
HONOLULU (AP) — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs has asked colleges and universities in Hawaii to determine how to give out more than $31 million in cash grants to students provided by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos says the money is expected to be released immediately and is authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The act provides funding to students for expenses related to disruptions to their education due to the pandemic, including course materials, food, housing, health and child care. DeVos says each institution will determine which students receive grants and how much money is given.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii enlists web program to help enforce travel quarantine
HONOLULU (AP) — The state of Hawaii wants travelers to use an online program to provide information about their travel plans to help authorities enforce a 14-day coronavirus quarantine imposed on people arriving in the islands. The program asks travelers to provide a name, phone number, flight information and address where they will be staying. Until now the state had travelers fill out paper forms with this information. The number of travelers flying to Hawaii has dropped dramatically since the governor announced the quarantine order in late March. But hundreds continue to arrive. On Thursday, 663 people arrived, including 107 visitors and 171 residents.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-STATE WORKERS
Hawaii to idle state workers to process unemployment claims
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Human Resources Development says it will soon redeploy idle state employees from various departments to help process a massive backlog of unemployment claims. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported employees who cannot perform their own jobs because of coronavirus safety measures will be reassigned to the labor department. The first of about 90 employees from a pool of 706 idle workers are expected to be redeployed on Friday or Monday. The state has received nearly 202,000 unemployment claims since the beginning of March. State human resources Director Ryker Wada could not immediately say how many employees overall will be redeployed.