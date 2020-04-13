Lacy Deniz shares special moments from her dream wedding on the Big Island

It was a special day for her close family as well, “Walking down the staircase, I really wanted to have all of my siblings and my parents be a part of the ceremony. So, my brothers had held my 30-foot veil and we all walked down the aisle together.” The reception was just as meaningful as the ceremony. Lacy and her husband both love Kapena, so they were first to come to mind when it came time to choose a band. Brother Noland joined Kapena at the reception. “I had grown up with Uncle Noland since I was a little girl, and to have him be a part of it and perform with Kapena, it was like such a dream.” Josh Tatofi also performed. Lacy shares, “I love the song “Pua Kiele” and I knew that’s the song I wanted to dance my first dance for John.” Lacy has danced hula all her life and comes from the Kaleohano family. Her aunties danced a special hula for her and John as a tribute to their lineage.