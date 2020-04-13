Kauai makes cloth masks required in public for everyone 5 and over

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Under a new emergency order, everyone 5 and over will have to wear a cloth face mask on Kauai during most activities in public starting Tuesday.
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami announced the new rule in a Facebook video.
He did not say whether there would be any enforcement.
He said the rules won’t apply when you’re exercising, riding in a car with family, entering a bank or using an ATM, or if you have a medical condition that prevents you from using a mask.
“Masks are becoming a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19,” Kawakami said.
Masks can protect their wearers, but chiefly protect others. Because about 1 in 4 people with coronavirus can be asymptomatic, the CDC now recommends that everyone wear a mask in public.
On Oahu, the city has urged residents to wear a mask, but hasn’t made them mandatory.
