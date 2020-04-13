Kapenaʻs newest keiki members carry on the legacy

McKenna meets up with the Delima family, also known as Kapena. Kelly Boy, Lilo, Kalenaku, and Kapena Talk Story and sing with McKenna. She says, “ I talk a lot about legacy on Talk Story, and you guys are living it, and now Kapena you have two amazing young children that you’re just throwing in the mix. Talk about your keiki a little and how they’re now part of now Kapena.” Kapena, who shares the same name as the original band, is the son of Kelly Boy Delima, and tells McKenna about his own kids, “Dad started us all out on the piano when we were five. He threw me in the band at 11, so my son got couple year head start. He’s playing with us already. He’s now 8 years old and he’s part of the band.”
McKenna asks Kelly Boy how he feels, “When you see your grandson, you have your son and your two daughters on stage with you, but now your moʻopuna.” He replies, “Full circle. Full circle is the word. You know, I’m always thier biggest fan. From when my son started off, started it all off when he was 11, and Kalenku when she was 11, Lilo when she was 11, and now to see the grandbabies, you know what I mean, I have my glasses on because I’m tearing behind these glasses. I always get that feeling. It’s such a good feeling. I’m a softy, totally. And you know the legacy lives on.”
Kapena performed a song from his new solo album, and the entire family sang a classic.
About Kapena: Kapena, considered to be one of Hawaii’s premier island bands has more than 20 Island Music CD’s to their credit. Although the band has been through some changes, its founding member, Kelly Boy De Lima is still the band leader. Kapena continues to be an institution that embraces what islanders fell in love with when fans first heard the unique sound of their “electrifying” Kapena music. In the early 2000’s, Kelly Boy introduced Hawaii to the next generation of Kapena, his three children—Kapena, Kalena and Lilo. With the next generation came a new, fresh Kapena sound. Kelly Boy’s three children have gained success of their own, writing new original music and being nominated and winning multiple Na Hoku Hanohano awards. In October 2017, Kapena released their first full length album as a family band. The album titled “Palena Ole” won the group four awards at the prestigious Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in May 2018 including Album Of The Year and Group Of The Year. This new Kapena band offers a diverse new package for the old diehard Kapena fans as well as a new generation of Kapena fans.
About Kapena: Kapena DeLima has been a member of the group Kapena for over 15 years. He began as the group’s keyboardist at only 11 years old and is now the drummer and musical director. In 2009, Kapena graduated from Ex’pression College for Digital Arts in Emeryville, California with a Bachelor’s of Science in Audio Engineering. He is now the owner, head engineer and producer at Bu Print Studios. In 2013, Kapena won his first Na Hoku Hanohano award for “Engineer of the Year”. The following year, Kapena took home his second Na Hoku Hanohano award for “Contemporary Album of the Year” for his first solo CD titled “Cast Your Cares”. Kapena is one of the most sought after Studio Engineers and musicians in the islands.
About Kalenaku: Kalenaku DeLima has been the keyboardist and vocalist in the group Kapena since 2006. She was classically trained in piano and voice for over 10 years. She has held the lead female vocalist role in the Disney Aulani’s nighttime show called the “Aulani Starlit Hui” since the opening of the hotel in 2011 and now performs nightly in the new Disney Luau show called “Ka Wa’a”. Kalena grew up singing Hawaiian Music and playing ukulele with her father in Waikiki. She released her first Island Reggae single entitled, “Hideaway” in 2010 and with that release she earned her first Na Hoku Hanohano award nomination. She graduated from the University of Hawaii with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and then continued her education in the New Media Arts Interface Design program at Kapiolani Community College. Kalena is currently the group’s in-house graphic designer and writer. In 2017, the group Kapena released their first full length family album titled “Palena ‘Ole”. That release earned the band four Na Hoku Hanohano Awards including Album Of The Year and Group Of The Year.
About Lilo: Leolani “Lilo” DeLima has been with the group Kapena since 2009. In the past few years, she has become well known for being one of the only regular gigging female bassists in Hawaii. Lilo began playing bass in 2006 when her dad, Kelly Boy DeLima, pushed her to start playing duo with him in Waikiki. She grew exponentially at these nightly “gigs” with her dad and today she has grown to be one of the most solid bass players in Hawaii. Lilo has gained success of her own as a songwriter, as well. Her first single, titled “I Am A Queen” got her a Na Hoku Hanohano award nomination and earned her the top spots on Hawaii’s Island Reggae radio stations for months. Since then, she has gained more success as a writer with songs “My Everything” featuring her sister, Kalenaku and Josh Jones and her newest single, entitled “The Peasant and The Queen” which features bass player of Steel Pulse, Amlak Tafari. In 2017, Lilo become a featured artist who is sponsored by Kala ‘Ukulele. She received a beautiful solid body, Koa California U-Bass and performs regularly with that bass throughout Waikiki. Check out more about her sponsorship at our blog here. In 2017, the group Kapena released their first full length family album titled “Palena ‘Ole”. That release earned the band four Na Hoku Hanohano Awards including Album Of The Year and Group Of The Year.
