Kapenaʻs newest keiki members carry on the legacy

About Lilo: Leolani “Lilo” DeLima has been with the group Kapena since 2009. In the past few years, she has become well known for being one of the only regular gigging female bassists in Hawaii. Lilo began playing bass in 2006 when her dad, Kelly Boy DeLima, pushed her to start playing duo with him in Waikiki. She grew exponentially at these nightly “gigs” with her dad and today she has grown to be one of the most solid bass players in Hawaii. Lilo has gained success of her own as a songwriter, as well. Her first single, titled “I Am A Queen” got her a Na Hoku Hanohano award nomination and earned her the top spots on Hawaii’s Island Reggae radio stations for months. Since then, she has gained more success as a writer with songs “My Everything” featuring her sister, Kalenaku and Josh Jones and her newest single, entitled “The Peasant and The Queen” which features bass player of Steel Pulse, Amlak Tafari. In 2017, Lilo become a featured artist who is sponsored by Kala ‘Ukulele. She received a beautiful solid body, Koa California U-Bass and performs regularly with that bass throughout Waikiki. Check out more about her sponsorship at our blog here. In 2017, the group Kapena released their first full length family album titled “Palena ‘Ole”. That release earned the band four Na Hoku Hanohano Awards including Album Of The Year and Group Of The Year.