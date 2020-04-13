A Honolulu business uses a broken window to call out thieves

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu business known for their witty and humorous billboard messages isn’t laughing after an Easter Sunday discovery.
They’re now using the disheartening and upsetting experience to call out the alleged crooks.
The Hawaiian Rent-All shop at the corner of McCully and South Beretania Street says thieves broke into their business early Sunday morning.
On the shattered glass where the thieves broke in, the company wrote in red, “Guess curfew does not apply to thieves.”
The shop says the thieves got away with four generators after breaking in around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Each generator is valued at about $1,000.
Hawaiian Rent-All says three male suspects used an axe to get in after scoping out the business. Surveillance cameras did catch them in the act.
Honolulu police have opened a second-degree burglary case. Hawaiian Rent-All plans to reopen for business on Monday.
This story may be updated.
