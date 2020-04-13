He beat coronavirus. Now, Daniel Dae Kim is using his experience to help hospitals

View this post on Instagram

To raise money for the healthcare professionals who are risking their lives in the battle against #coronavirus, I am auctioning off my personal scripts from Hawaii 5-0, including one from the pilot episode, signed by the original cast. If you win, I’ll even throw in a 15 minute video chat with me so I can personally thank you! The auction is at @eBay. To get there, click the link in my bio. 100% of the proceeds will go to hospitals- 50% to designated hospitals in Hawaii and 50% to the hospital of the auction winner’s choice. Donations will be made using the web portal created by the American Health Association and @thecreativecoalition, www.protectheheroes.org. Whether you win the auction or not, please consider donating to the men and women who are on the frontlines during our time of need. Mahalo 🤙🏼 @thecreativecoalition @Hawaiifive0cbs #H50