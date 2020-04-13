He beat coronavirus. Now, Daniel Dae Kim is using his experience to help hospitals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former “Hawaii Five-0” star Daniel Dae Kim has battled and defeated COVID-19. Now, he’s using that experience to help with coronavirus relief efforts.
Kim said he will be auctioning off his “Hawaii Five-0” scripts, signed by the original cast, to help hospitals.
“I’m a bit of a pack rat as I mentioned in my social media post. I save everything. I save playbills from every play I’ve ever seen. I save movie tickets. I saved all of the scripts on the shows that I’ve ever worked on and so every script that I ever worked on for ‘Hawaii Five-0’ is sitting in my house,” Kim said in an exclusive interview with Hawaii News Now’s Grace Lee.
“When I was trying to figure out a way to help out our healthcare professionals. I thought, and since ‘Hawaii Five-0′ is coming to an end now, it might be a good time to see if there is a fan who wants a souvenir and can help a good cause.”
All proceeds will go to hospitals — 50% will go to designated hospitals in Hawaii and 50% will go to the hospital of the auction winner’s choice through a portal called protecttheheroes.org.
Those who want to bid can do so until April 15 by clicking here.
And a bonus: Kim said he wants to personally thank the winner with a 15-minute video call. But if the winner is in Hawaii, he said he’d be willing to hand deliver the auction items and have a face-to-face chat — following social distancing guidelines, of course.
On March 19, Kim announced on social media that he tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Hawaii from New York, where he was filming a TV show called “New Amsterdam.”
He continued to share updates with his fans about his experience, and posted his final video on March 29.
