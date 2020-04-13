Hawaii sees just 5 new COVID-19 cases, bringing statewide total to 504

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting just five new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the statewide total to 504.
It’s one of the lowest single-day counts in weeks and comes amid growing discussions about how — and when — the state could begin lifting stay-at-home restrictions.
Those orders have shuttered scores of Hawaii businesses, closed school campuses and prompted tens of thousands of Hawaii residents to work from home.
Over the Easter weekend, the city even instituted a nighttime curfew.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell told Sunrise on Monday that most residents followed the order to stay at home and police issued “just a few citations” over the weekend.
He added that the curfew may be re-instituted if it’s needed.
Here’s a look at the county-by-county breakdown of reported COVID-19 cases:
- Oahu: 352
- Maui County: 84
- Big Island: 40
- Kauai: 21
- Unknown: 3
- Diagnosed out of state: 2
- State total: 504
About 18,600 people have been tested for coronavirus in Hawaii.
And of those who have tested positive, at least 315 have recovered and been released from isolation. Some 44 patients, meanwhile, are hospitalized.
No new fatalities were reported Monday. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at nine.
