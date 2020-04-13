Forecast: Heavy rain and thunderstorms due tonight through Tuesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The weather will be unsettling the next day or two as a disturbance near Maui moves west. To the east of this disturbance is an area of warm moist air, which will be spreading westward to Kauai by Monday evening. This airmass will be accentuated by an upper level disturbance, resulting in locally heavy showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorms, mainly between Monday night and Tuesday. The weather will be improving Tuesday night and Wednesday, as moderate to locally strong trades returning and staying with us for the rest of the week.