Forecast: Heavy rain and thunderstorms due tonight through Tuesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The weather will be unsettling the next day or two as a disturbance near Maui moves west. To the east of this disturbance is an area of warm moist air, which will be spreading westward to Kauai by Monday evening. This airmass will be accentuated by an upper level disturbance, resulting in locally heavy showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorms, mainly between Monday night and Tuesday. The weather will be improving Tuesday night and Wednesday, as moderate to locally strong trades returning and staying with us for the rest of the week.
Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up Wednesday through the upcoming weekend due to an active pattern evolving over the northwest Pacific featuring a series of winter-caliber systems. Forerunners from this source should start filling in locally Tuesday night, with a peak expected late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Surf will exceed advisory levels around the peak for exposed north and west facing shores and may near the warning levels. An advisory level south swell is due next week Monday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.