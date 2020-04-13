Culture Week Schedule of Events

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Merrie Monarch Festival was supposed to have started this week, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Though it won't happen this year, Hawaii News Now is offering another way to enjoy the spirit of hula: with culture week!
Starting Monday, HNN will broadcast several different programs on K5 to help you get your hula fix, including the best of Merrie Monarch from 2018 to 2019.
Here's the full lineup:
Monday, April 13
7 p.m. The Best of Merrie Monarch 2016
8 p.m. The Best of Merrie Monarch 2017
Tuesday, April 14
7 p.m. The Best of Merrie Monarch 2018
8 p.m. The Best of Merrie Monarch 2019
Wednesday, April 15
6:30 p.m. Talk Story with McKenna Maduli
7 p.m. Pop-up Makeke presented by Hawaii Tourism
8 p.m. HI Now Culture Week
Thursday, April 16
5:30 p.m. Talk Story with McKenna Maduli
6 p.m. Best of the Best: Miss Aloha Hula
8 p.m. What is Ola?
Friday, April 17
5:30 p.m. Talk Story with McKenna Maduli
6 p.m. Best of the Best: Kahiko
Saturday, April 18
5:30 p.m. Talk Story with McKenna Maduli
6 p.m. Best of the Best: Auana
