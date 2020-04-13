Create the life you want with a vision board

McKenna grabs some treats from Jamba and invites some friends over for a vision board party. McKenna says that vision boarding is “Something I have practiced for a very long time, thoroughly enjoy doing, and helps me positively visualize my life and how to remind myself to live it with purpose. And actually, at a time like this, while we are all at home, any age, any gender, (it’s) something that I believe we could all benefit from.” Paula Fuga, Kimie Miner, and Holly Tomita join McKenna sharing visions for the future, amazing memories, and lots of laughs. McKenna teaches us practical tips and easy step-by-step instructions on how to make this special craft at home. A vision board is a tool used to help concentrate, clarify, and maintain focus on a specific life goal. Literally, it can be any sort of board or poster that displays images or words that represent what you want to have, be, or do in your life.