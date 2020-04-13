Cluster of COVID-19 cases at Maui’s largest hospital grows to 34

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cluster of COVID-19 cases at Maui Memorial Medical Center has grown to 34 after two additional health care workers and another patient tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, Kula Hospital has been notified of a potential link to the cluster. One of the Maui Memorial workers who tested positive also does shifts in Kula.
Details on how the facility planned to respond were not immediately released.
The state Health Department is investigating the cluster at Maui Memorial, the island’s largest hospital.
RELATED COVERAGE:
In the wake of the cases, Maui Memorial has changed its protocols in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus. Scores of hospital workers and patients have also been tested.
Health officials have said the outbreak started in mid-March.
Last week, state Health Director Bruce Anderson said the hospital hadn’t been adhering to infection control principles, like requiring visitors to undergo temperature checks and wear masks upon entering the building.
On top of that, Anderson said the facility didn’t provide staff with enough personal protective equipment.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.