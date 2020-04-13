Churches, worshipers celebrate nontraditional Easter services

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inspire Church’s Waikele parking lot has never been more empty on an Easter Sunday.
But online today, the church’s congregation has never been bigger, with followers from as far away as pandemic-stricken Italy and Spain.
“We went 100 percent online, we prepared in advance, we shot video in advance, and then we went live on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, you name it. We ended up with 50,000 people online," said Pastor Michael Kai.
“We actually ended up doing a lot of Facebook marketing in nations we thought needed to hear this message of hope. We went to Italy, we went to Spain, we went to Great Britain.”
With the statewide stay-at-home order banning all assemblies of ten or more, Hawaii churches got creative today to address the needs of their followers.
For instance, First Assembly of God’s Red Hill campus provided drive-thru Easter services this morning.
Hundreds of church members celebrated the services in their cars as a live band played. And many brought in donations and essentials for the elderly and healthcare workers.
“When we first found out this mandate would be for the entire month of April, my heart sank because Easter is our Super Bowl Sunday," said Pastor Klayton Ko.
“So I thought what can we do? Why not provide a safe way to give people hope?”
Residents in Nanakuli like Ed Werner found a way to give back to their community this Sunday.
He and his family were among the volunteers handing out food and masks to seniors and homeless residents for the city’s Meals on Wheels program and the T. George and Violet Sunday Paris Foundation.
“We know with this virus going on, it’s very dangerous out there. And a lot of these people can’t go in a store without a mask," said Werner.
