Best of Talk Story Season One

We watch as McKenna Talks Story with Robi Kahakalau and shares with her how she inspired her to move back home to Hawaii. Musician Izik and McKenna share tears as he thanks her for supporting him early on in his career. We remember all the laughs with Josh Tatofi and Pashyn Santos. McKenna tries her hand at learning new sports: kickboxing with Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, throwing a football with Roman Wilson and Stanley McKenzie, and hitting a baseball with Kolten Wong. McKenna visits Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom on the red carpet and gets a singing lesson from Pomaika’i Lyman. McKenna goes wedding dress shopping with Anuhea, drinks edible birds nest with Natalie Ai Kamauu, and has her very own photo shoot with photographer Kim Taylor Reece. She flies to Maui and goes into the booth with Napua Greig and Shane Kahalehau on their radio show. She laughs with Sean Na’auao, and gets serenaded by Fia, Johnny Suite, and Maile. And those are only some of the highlights of Talk Story’s phenomenal first season.