Best of Talk Story Season One

McKenna Maduli’s Talk Story is celebrating its premiere season. McKenna reflects: “This has been such a special time with you here on our first season of Talk Story. This show has honestly been a dream of mine for a very long time. The stories we have been able to tell, the laughs, the cries- you guys already know I cry at everything, the memories, the nostalgia, it’s been a blast.”
We watch as McKenna Talks Story with Robi Kahakalau and shares with her how she inspired her to move back home to Hawaii. Musician Izik and McKenna share tears as he thanks her for supporting him early on in his career. We remember all the laughs with Josh Tatofi and Pashyn Santos. McKenna tries her hand at learning new sports: kickboxing with Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, throwing a football with Roman Wilson and Stanley McKenzie, and hitting a baseball with Kolten Wong. McKenna visits Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom on the red carpet and gets a singing lesson from Pomaika’i Lyman. McKenna goes wedding dress shopping with Anuhea, drinks edible birds nest with Natalie Ai Kamauu, and has her very own photo shoot with photographer Kim Taylor Reece. She flies to Maui and goes into the booth with Napua Greig and Shane Kahalehau on their radio show. She laughs with Sean Na’auao, and gets serenaded by Fia, Johnny Suite, and Maile. And those are only some of the highlights of Talk Story’s phenomenal first season.
Stay tuned for more specials and Season 2!
About McKenna: McKenna Maduli grew up in Kalihi Valley and in Hawaiʻi’s music industry, as the daughter of industry titans Kata and Janet Maduli. The Maduli ʻohana produced memorable concerts like Mākaha Bash, and managed stars like Teresa Bright, Del Beazley, Mākaha Sons and Cyril Pahinui, just to name a few.
Maduli, a Roosevelt High graduate, spent two decades in the Continental U.S., reporting on the entertainment industry for MTV, NBC's Access Hollywood, and Billboard Live, interviewing celebrities like George Clooney, Alicia Keys and the one and only Oprah.
She returned home to Hawaiʻi in 2016, and after two years as a weather anchor and morning reporter, she joined the Hawaiʻi News Now team in 2018 working on local content development. Her latest project was producing and hosting Hulali: On The Red Carpet, the 2019 Nā Hōkū Hanohano fashion special.
For more information: @talkstorynow
