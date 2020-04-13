In age of social distancing, care homes turn to tech to connect seniors with loved ones

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With an iPad and the help of registered nurse Sheila Argayoso, Palolo Chinese Home resident Susan Liu was able to have a FaceTime conversation with her son recently.
The conversation — even at a distance — did them both good.
“Whenever I get a chance, I stop by to see mom," said Liu’s son, Andrew Lee. “Now I’m not able to do that but this is the next best thing.”
Because of coronavirus concerns, the skilled nursing facility and adult residential home at the top of 10th Avenue in Kaimuki has restricted in-person visits.
To keep families connected, the staff turned to technology.
"So iPads. We have laptops. We set up accounts to be able to video with all sorts of platforms. We're doing what we can," administrator Darin Yoshimoto said.
The new visiting arrangement is a hit. Most of the FaceTIme visits are one-on-one conversations, but families can also request a group chat.
“Through FaceTime, there’s a way we can do it,” Argayoso said. “If they want to do multiple members on the FaceTime they can do that as well.”
Senior care experts say during this time of social distancing, the elderly need family contact more than ever.
“This is important for family members who want to be sure that their loved ones are well cared for and for older people who want to be sure that their children and grandchildren are OK,” said Patricia Blanchette, a geriatrician and associate dean for Clinical Affairs at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.
Lee is happy he can still see his mother even if it isn't in person.
"We just need to protect everyone in our community especially elderly like my mom," he said.
The FaceTime calls have become so popular the care home set up a schedule to accommodate the 120 seniors at the facility.
"I think they really appreciate it. It really makes a difference. You can see it in their face," Yoshimoto said.
Until things get back to normal, Palolo Chinese Home will continue to offer the virtual visits.
