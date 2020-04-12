Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs has asked colleges and universities in Hawaii to determine how to give out more than $31 million in cash grants to students provided by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos says the money is expected to be released immediately and is authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The act provides funding to students for expenses related to disruptions to their education due to the pandemic, including course materials, food, housing, health and child care. DeVos says each institution will determine which students receive grants and how much money is given.