Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STUDENT RELIEF FUND
Hawaii gets $31M in relief funds, cash grants to students
HONOLULU (AP) — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs has asked colleges and universities in Hawaii to determine how to give out more than $31 million in cash grants to students provided by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos says the money is expected to be released immediately and is authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The act provides funding to students for expenses related to disruptions to their education due to the pandemic, including course materials, food, housing, health and child care. DeVos says each institution will determine which students receive grants and how much money is given.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii enlists web program to help enforce travel quarantine
HONOLULU (AP) — The state of Hawaii wants travelers to use an online program to provide information about their travel plans to help authorities enforce a 14-day coronavirus quarantine imposed on people arriving in the islands. The program asks travelers to provide a name, phone number, flight information and address where they will be staying. Until now the state had travelers fill out paper forms with this information. The number of travelers flying to Hawaii has dropped dramatically since the governor announced the quarantine order in late March. But hundreds continue to arrive. On Thursday, 663 people arrived, including 107 visitors and 171 residents.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-STATE WORKERS
Hawaii to idle state workers to process unemployment claims
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Human Resources Development says it will soon redeploy idle state employees from various departments to help process a massive backlog of unemployment claims. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported employees who cannot perform their own jobs because of coronavirus safety measures will be reassigned to the labor department. The first of about 90 employees from a pool of 706 idle workers are expected to be redeployed on Friday or Monday. The state has received nearly 202,000 unemployment claims since the beginning of March. State human resources Director Ryker Wada could not immediately say how many employees overall will be redeployed.
PARK CONSTRUCTION-HALTED
Disputed Honolulu park project halted over virus concerns
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu’s mayor has announced a city park construction project will be put on hold after expressing concern about gatherings of protesters during the coronavirus pandemic. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Mayor Kirk Caldwell was criticized for ordering construction to resume in a section of Waimanalo Bay Beach Park known as Sherwood Forest. Residents are under stay-at-home orders to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. But protesters gathered at the park entrance Monday. Much of the opposition to the $1.43 million project comes from Native Hawaiian activists who want to preserve Sherwood Forest, where about 100 ancestral bones have been found.
ZOO ACCREDITATION
Honolulu Zoo earns accreditation from national organization
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Zoo has been accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums after years of efforts to regain the designation. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the zoo announced it has sought to renew its accreditation since 2016. The zoo operated by the city’s Department Enterprise Services submitted an application in September in the hope of winning approval in four years. The zoo underwent a review by the association to ensure it met standards in categories including animal care and welfare, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety. The accreditation gives the zoo access to breeding programs and other resources.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-COVIDIOT
Hawaii mayor: Florida man flouting quarantine was 'covidiot'
HONOLULU (AP) — A mayor in Hawaii is calling a Florida man accused of trying to flout Hawaii’s traveler quarantine a covidiot. Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami isn’t taking credit for coining the word, but says he may be the first elected official to have used it in public. Bobby Edwards of Boynton Beach was arrested after landing on the island without proof that he had accommodations set up. A statewide order requires those arriving in the islands to quarantine for 14 days. Kawakami says the recent arrests of Edwards and two others sends a message that Kauai is fighting to protect residents from the spread of the coronavirus.