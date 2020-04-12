Honolulu Star-Advertiser to do away with one day of traditional print

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to Hawaii’s largest daily newspaper.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser has informed its subscribers that the coronavirus crisis — mixed with changes in the way readers consumer news — is placing an extraordinary strain on the newspaper’s financial operations.
After May 2, traditional Saturday newspapers will be a thing of the past for them. The company will eliminate the Saturday print edition and publish only a digital version available online. This will be for Saturdays only. The rest of the days will be printed as normal.
“Every business is making necessary adjustments both short and long-term during this COVID-19 crisis and newspapers are no different,” said Dennis Francis, President and Publisher of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
“With recent usage of staradvertiser.com reaching as high as 1.2 million page views in one day, it is clear that our loyal subscriber base continues to increasingly rely on Star-Advertiser digital outlets for news and updates," Francis added.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser also encourages users to download their mobile news app.
Every other day of the week, subscribers will have access to both the print and digital editions.
“It’s important to reiterate that we are not eliminating the Saturday edition,” said Aaron Kotarek, Senior Vice President of Audience & Operations. “The Star-Advertiser will continue to be available in digital formats every Saturday beginning May 9. Every day of the week, except Saturday, subscribers will have access to both the print and digital editions."
Both current subscribers and those interested in new or enhanced subscriptions are encouraged to call (808) 538-NEWS (6397).
