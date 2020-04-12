Facebook’s CEO, wife donates $1M to help Kauai battle coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have made a hefty donation to help COVID relief efforts on Kauai.
Through their foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, they donated $1 million. A quarter of that will go to the Wilcox Medical Center to help with the challenges presented by COVID-19.
The state says the remainder will go towards providing food, rental assistance and education to those in need on Kauai. Money was will also be going to the Hawai’i Community Foundation and Aina Ho’okupu O Kilauea.
Zuckerberg is a landowner on Kauai. There have been previous controversies and disputes over parcels of kuleana lands within his North Shore estate.
