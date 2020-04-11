Salvation Army to hold emergency food distribution this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army is helping families in need this weekend by giving away some fresh groceries.
They’re holding a drive-thru emergency food distribution event on Saturday at Ala Moana Center. The giveaway will take place at the Atkinson Drive trolley area.
Volunteers will be distributing some 2,220 gallons of fresh milk, 4,320 dozen eggs, 3,000 loaves of bread, and 5,000 pounds of fresh Maui harvest potatoes. The goods were generously donated by Chad and Stephanie Buck.
Cars will be allowed to line up with trunks open beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Salvation Army said the entrance to the event will be on Kona Iki St., off of Kapiolani Blvd. and between Piikoi St. and Keeaumoku St.
Volunteers will direct drivers to the distribution areas where volunteers will place the goods inside car trunks to avoid contact.
“With more than 200,000 Hawaii residents without jobs due to this current crisis, we are grateful to be able to support those in need during this Easter weekend,” said Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety and Incident Commander for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division.
If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army, click click here or call 808-440-1800.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.