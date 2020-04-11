A Red Hill church has organized a drive-through Easter experience

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The First Assembly of God’s Red Hill campus is planning a drive-through experience for worshipers.
On Easter Sunday, people can stop by between 8 a.m. and noon. Churchgoers can either donate or receive donated goods, while receiving a prayer from the comfort of their cars.
The church’s Easter message will be broadcast on the radio on 90.5 FM.
The pastor says there will be a limited number of volunteers on hand who will have their temperatures taken and also be issued masks and gloves.
“They will have another station where they’ll be able to receive pre-packed communion elements, and so we’re encouraging families to take communion together to remember what the Lord’s done for them,” Pastor Klayton Ko said.
The church also received a donation of premium Boar’s Head meat, which it will give to parishioners to donate to a kupuna or first responders.
“Every person who knows either a kupuna or a health care worker can take one of those premium meats as a blessing to that person,” Pastor Ko added.
Guests are encouraged to donate food, cleaning supplies or other essentials.
