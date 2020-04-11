Kauai mayor confirms first case of community spread on Garden Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said the Garden Isle has their first case of community spread for COVID-19.
In his daily update, Mayor Kawakami said, “All but one case has been confirmed to be travel-related. There is no clear source of infection for one case, and therefore it has been determined by the Department of Health to be our first case of community transmission.”
Community transmission there is not widespread, however.
The Center for Disease Control has previously classified cases as community spread when a source of infection is unknown. That patient may have gotten it from a person who recently traveled or been infected elsewhere.
Kauai so far has the least number of cases among the four main Hawaiian Islands, which includes Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island.
As of Friday, Kauai had 19 total cases, 13 of which have either recovered or flown back home to the mainland.
Six of the cases remain active with three in isolation at home, two in isolation at an unspecified facility, and one patient remaining in the hospital.
