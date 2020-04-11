Forecast: Cold front brings more showers through next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An approaching cold front will bring light to moderate southwest to west winds that will shift to the north and northeast later today through Sunday. Clouds and showers ahead of the front will affect primarily leeward areas, with showers shifting to windward areas after the front passes. Lighter winds and potentially more widespread showers are expected late Monday through Tuesday, as a trough of low pressure develops along the stalled front. Trade winds are expected to return by Wednesday, with a return of more typical trade wind weather.