Forecast: Cold front brings more showers through next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An approaching cold front will bring light to moderate southwest to west winds that will shift to the north and northeast later today through Sunday. Clouds and showers ahead of the front will affect primarily leeward areas, with showers shifting to windward areas after the front passes. Lighter winds and potentially more widespread showers are expected late Monday through Tuesday, as a trough of low pressure develops along the stalled front. Trade winds are expected to return by Wednesday, with a return of more typical trade wind weather.
A series of north and northwest swells will move in over the weekend and through next week. The current north- northwest swell has peaked and will lower gradually through the weekend. A moderate size northwest swell is due in tonight, along with a smaller north swell. As the northwest swell lowers slowly, the north swell will be reinforced by a slightly larger one, peaking Monday and Monday night. A more significant, long-period northwest swell (around 310 degrees) arrives Tuesday
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.