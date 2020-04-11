Fabric shops aren’t ‘essential,’ but Caldwell encourages online, phone sales

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted Friday night that he’s working with fabric shops to ensure customers can get the fabrics they need to make cloth face masks.
According to a Honolulu Star Advertiser report, Fabric Mart was ordered to close their three Oahu locations as people flocked to shop for fabrics to make the masks.
The shop was limiting the amount of people inside stores at once to practice social distancing.
Mayor Caldwell’s order for non-essential businesses to close shop for the time being previously included fabric shops. But in his tweet Friday, Caldwell said he’s working on an exemption for fabric stores which would encourage online and phone orders only.
Right now, wearing a mask isn’t required for the general public, but it is strongly recommended.
Foodland will be requiring masks inside their stores for employees and customers starting next week Monday. And on Kauai, masks are required for food handlers.
