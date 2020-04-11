Couple who arrived on Kauai went to Foodland. That got them arrested

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A couple who blatantly disregarded the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine has been arrested by Kauai police, the department says.
On Friday, police said 36-year-old Adam Schwarze of Aiea, Oahu, and 31-year-old Desiree Marvin of Alexandria, Virginia arrived on Kauai.
They were made aware of the quarantine rules — which does apply to inter-island travel — upon their arrival around 4:20 p.m. They landed on a Southwest flight from Oahu.
When they left the airport, police said they were seen turning in the opposite direction of their stated place of lodging. Police pulled them over and they were once again informed of the rules and told to go directly to their accommodations, KPD said.
About an hour and a half after they left the airport, police saw their empty rental car sitting in the parking lot of the Princeville Foodland. When the pair exited the store, they were arrested for allegedly breaking quarantine.
Police said they were taken to a cellblock where they posted bail. They were booked and now have an upcoming court date where they could each face a misdemeanor charge of up to $5,000 in fines or up to a year in prison.
Kauai police added they will continue doing random quarantine compliance checks.
