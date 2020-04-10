With bars closed and events canceled, some call new curfews ‘overkill’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weeks into stay-at-home orders, Oahu and Maui are now imposing overnight curfews for the Easter weekend — and some are questioning the timing.
Kauai’s Mayor Derek Kawakami instituted a nighttime curfew on March 20, three weeks ago.
Legal experts say Kauai’s order made sense to get people off the roads immediately, but instituting one now seems unnecessary.
“I think this is a little bit overkill and seems a little late in the game to be imposing this kind of action with such little benefit to it,” said attorney Victor Bakke.
“Right now, from everything I’ve seen, people tend to be following the social distancing, they tend to be doing a pretty good job.”
Traffic cameras show no backups or congestion during usual peak times and even fewer cars on the road in overnight hours.
“It would help in people’s acceptance of these things that infringe on our freedoms if we could understand why they are necessary,” added attorney Robert Thomas.
“It would help me accept these limitations a lot better if I understood why they are needed or why they thought they were needed.”
Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced Oahu’s curfew on Thursday and said it was part of a pilot program. Caldwell said the curfew was aimed at ensuring people stay inside during the holiday weekend.
The curfews on Oahu and Maui go into effect Friday at 11 p.m. and are lifted at 5 a.m. Saturday, then repeat. They’re lifted entirely on Monday morning.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.