Trade winds return for Easter Sunday but changes will be coming our way

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Happy Easter! Wishing your family lots of aloha! Mainly mellow weather for almost everywhere BUT Hawaii Island where thunderstorms have been firing up.
Clouds and showers ahead of the front will affect primarily leeward areas, with showers shifting to windward areas after the front passes. Lighter winds and potentially more widespread showers are expected late Monday through Tuesday, as a trough, an area of low pressure, develops along the stalled front. Some models show this scenario with thunderstorms popping up across the state. Trade winds (breezy at times) are expected to return by Wednesday, with a return of more typical trade wind weather.
A series of north and northwest swells will move in over the weekend and through next week. The current north- northwest swell has peaked and will lower gradually through the weekend. A moderate size northwest swell is due in tonight, along with a smaller north swell. As the northwest swell lowers slowly, the north swell will be reinforced by a slightly larger one, peaking Monday and Monday night. A more significant, long-period northwest swell (around 310 degrees) arrives Tuesday
NWS Weather Summary: A remnant frontal boundary lies across east Maui and the Big Island. Some showers can be expected there overnight especially over north and northeast facing slopes. Light winds can be expected Monday and Tuesday as an upper trough along with a weak low level trough move over the area. This will destabilize the airmass with the threat of thunderstorms increasing especially Tuesday and Tuesday night. We will gradually transition back into a drier trade wind weather pattern toward the end of the week and on into next weekend as high pressure build in to our north.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
