Trade winds return for Easter Sunday but changes will be coming our way

NWS Weather Summary: A remnant frontal boundary lies across east Maui and the Big Island. Some showers can be expected there overnight especially over north and northeast facing slopes. Light winds can be expected Monday and Tuesday as an upper trough along with a weak low level trough move over the area. This will destabilize the airmass with the threat of thunderstorms increasing especially Tuesday and Tuesday night. We will gradually transition back into a drier trade wind weather pattern toward the end of the week and on into next weekend as high pressure build in to our north.