1 in 5 seniors in Hawaii who have tested positive for coronavirus needed hospitalization

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One in 5 seniors in Hawaii who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, according to new figures from the state Health Department.
That’s nearly triple the rate for those ages 40-59.
And it’s far higher than the rate for the youngest groups of people getting ill.
The Health Department statistics show that 103 of the 462 people in Hawaii who have tested positive for coronavirus as of Friday have been 60 years old or older.
And 27 of those people have been hospitalized with more severe symptoms.
That lines up with what’s being seen nationally and internationally.
While anyone can get sick — or very sick — from the virus, older people and those with serious pre-existing health conditions are at highest risk of severe complications.
Meanwhile, the Health Department statistics show that of the 168 people ages 40-59 who have tested positive for coronavirus in Hawaii, just 11 — or 6.5% — have been hospitalized.
Among those ages 20 to 39, five have required hospitalization.
And no one in the youngest category of those who tested positive have needed care in a hospital.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.