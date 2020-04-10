Ripple effects among community after coronavirus cluster at Maui hospital

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is rising anxiety on Maui as the island's largest hospital deals with a cluster of coronavirus cases.
The hospital’s CEO said there “were alarmed by it.”
“We have been following CDC guidelines on the use of PPE from the beginning. The problem has been the CDC has changed their guidelines,” said Maui Health Systems CEO Mike Rembis.
Now, the community is starting to see ripple effects.
"Due to the recent cluster of COVID-19 cases here on Maui, Hale Makua Health Services decided time take additional measures to protect our residents and our staff. As of right now, we aren't accepting any admissions to either of our nursing facilities or our home health agency from the hospital without a COVID-19 negative test,” said Teana Kaho'ohanohano, Hale Makua Health Services Kahului Administrator.
The skilled nursing facility cares for 220 senior citizens.
Its four doctors who also practice at the hospital are now only doing services over the phone.
“Given the news yesterday, we have asked them to not come into Hale Makua until we can get further information,” Kaho’ohanohano said.
Meanwhile, nurse practitioners who don’t practice in the hospital are on site and all personnel are being screened daily.
"We are doing everything we can to keep our staff spirits up and our kupuna spirits up during this time,” said Kaho’ohanohano. “Let Maui now, we’re all here, we’re all going to get through this together.”
Kaho’ohanohano said there are no positive cases at their facility and 23 results are still pending.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.