Ripple effects among community after coronavirus cluster at Maui hospital

"Due to the recent cluster of COVID-19 cases here on Maui, Hale Makua Health Services decided time take additional measures to protect our residents and our staff. As of right now, we aren't accepting any admissions to either of our nursing facilities or our home health agency from the hospital without a COVID-19 negative test,” said Teana Kaho'ohanohano, Hale Makua Health Services Kahului Administrator.