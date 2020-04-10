Local church donates hundreds of pizzas to impacted families

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a hefty donation of pizzas in Mapunapuna on Thursday.
The delicious giveaway was organized by the Ohana Baptist Church in partnership with Papa John’s Pizza — and the community response was overwhelming.
Initially, the church planned to give away some 400 large pizzas to families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“In the first five hours, we had our 400 (orders) filled, so Papa John’s again generously agreed to increase it another 200,” Ohana Baptist Church Pastor Wayne Surface said.
“People are very excited and very appreciative and thanked us for it, and it’s been very good. We’re hoping they’ll pass it on to their neighbors and others in their community as well,” he added.
About 120 of the pizzas were donated to three hospitals one one health clinic.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.