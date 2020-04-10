Lawmakers say state isn’t working fast enough to move workers to high-need areas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As positive coronavirus cases rise, state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park’s unit is tasked with monitoring people in isolation and tracing thousands who have been in close contact.
For that, she’s relying on 30 volunteers and only 20 professional staff.
Even her boss says that might not be enough.
“I’ve suggested to Sarah that she triple — look to triple her staff to handle what I anticipate what we are going to see in the next few months," said state Health Director Bruce Anderson told lawmakers this week.
Anderson told a Senate committee that he will eventually need 100 additional workers.
But lawmakers questioned why Anderson and Park haven’t asked for more resources earlier.
“Why weren’t these positions asked for much sooner, knowing that we’re in this current situation?” said state Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
“That could expedite a lot of the things that are stalled, especially when you’re talking about contact tracing. You’re just calling people.”
Lawmakers have tried to help the administration by offering to temporarily loan up to 40 legislative staffers. But the offer was rejected by Gov. David Ige due to privacy concerns.
“Certainly, there are a lot of requirements for privacy. If you look at unemployment insurance claims, it does contain personal information," Ige said.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Scott Saiki said he worries that understaffing at other state departments is going to delay benefits for people who lose their jobs or receive food stamps.
“At this point in time, the state government needs to be very flexible in the way it deploys workers," he said.
“It’s really unfortunate. We know that there are people whose livelihoods are now dependent on unemployment benefits."
