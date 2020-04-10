Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials have identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Maui island’s only hospital, saying 15 staff members of the facility have tested positive. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino says the Maui Memorial Medical Center employees have been sent home to self-isolate. Officials say everyone who has had close contact with the employees will be tested. A health official says the first case at the hospital was identified in mid-March and many of the initial cases were related to travel. Maui County has recorded 54 positive cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus. Statewide, there have been 435 cases including 25 newly reported Wednesday. Six have died and 42 people have required hospitalization.