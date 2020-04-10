Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

PARK CONSTRUCTION-HALTED
Disputed Honolulu park project halted over virus concerns
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu’s mayor has announced a city park construction project will be put on hold after expressing concern about gatherings of protesters during the coronavirus pandemic. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Mayor Kirk Caldwell was criticized for ordering construction to resume in a section of Waimanalo Bay Beach Park known as Sherwood Forest. Residents are under stay-at-home orders to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. But protesters gathered at the park entrance Monday. Much of the opposition to the $1.43 million project comes from Native Hawaiian activists who want to preserve Sherwood Forest, where about 100 ancestral bones have been found.
ZOO ACCREDITATION
Honolulu Zoo earns accreditation from national organization
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Zoo has been accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums after years of efforts to regain the designation. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the zoo announced it has sought to renew its accreditation since 2016. The zoo operated by the city’s Department Enterprise Services submitted an application in September in the hope of winning approval in four years. The zoo underwent a review by the association to ensure it met standards in categories including animal care and welfare, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety. The accreditation gives the zoo access to breeding programs and other resources.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Maui County reports coronavirus cluster among hospital staff
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials have identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Maui island’s only hospital, saying 15 staff members of the facility have tested positive. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino says the Maui Memorial Medical Center employees have been sent home to self-isolate. Officials say everyone who has had close contact with the employees will be tested. A health official says the first case at the hospital was identified in mid-March and many of the initial cases were related to travel. Maui County has recorded 54 positive cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus. Statewide, there have been 435 cases including 25 newly reported Wednesday. Six have died and 42 people have required hospitalization.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-COVIDIOT
Hawaii mayor: Florida man flouting quarantine was 'covidiot'
HONOLULU (AP) — A mayor in Hawaii is calling a Florida man accused of trying to flout Hawaii’s traveler quarantine a covidiot. Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami isn’t taking credit for coining the word, but says he may be the first elected official to have used it in public. Bobby Edwards of Boynton Beach was arrested after landing on the island without proof that he had accommodations set up. A statewide order requires those arriving in the islands to quarantine for 14 days. Kawakami says the recent arrests of Edwards and two others sends a message that Kauai is fighting to protect residents from the spread of the coronavirus.
AP-US-OBIT-IRENE-HIRANO-INOUYE
Irene Hirano Inouye, widow of US senator from Hawaii, dies
HONOLULU (AP) — Irene Hirano Inouye, the widow of the late U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye of Hawaii and the founding CEO of the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, has died. She was 71. Hirano Inouye had most recently served as president of the U.S.-Japan Council, which aims to develop and connect leaders to strengthen the U.S.-Japan relationship. She held that position for 12 years. The council said Hirano Inouye died in Los Angeles on Tuesday after an extended illness. The organization didn’t disclose the nature of her illness. Hirano Inouye married Hawaii’s longest serving U.S. senator in 2008. They were married for more than four years until he died in 2012.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-THEFT
Protective masks, gloves worth $250K stolen from Oahu firm
HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu health care company says it was the victim of a theft of personal protective equipment valued at $250,000. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wilson Care Group says the N95 masks and surgical gloves were being stored before distribution to its employees and sales to first responders. Company President Shelley Wilson says the home care and senior living firm kept the material in a storage area near its offices. Wilson says half of the company’s medical-grade masks and a fourth of its gloves were stolen. The rest was moved to an undisclosed location.