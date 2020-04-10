Lanai remains vigilant, screens medical professionals to avoid an outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials are working to ensure no cases of COVID-19 appear on Lanai.
The Lanai Community Health Care Center is ramping up screening of the island’s very few healthcare workers.
“We’re screening the staff at the hospital, the staff at the dialysis, the patients at the dialysis. We’ve already had a request from the EMT’s and they got screened yesterday,” Joseph Humphrey, medical director of the Lanai Community Health Center said. “And first responders, we are working with the police department to do that, and we hope to expand that.”
These efforts are to get ahead of any sort of outbreak on Lanai where there are currently no cases reported.
“We only have a few health care workers on the island, so any amount of COVID on the island is going to overwhelm us and put us in real trouble,” Humphrey added.
The next steps for the Lanai Community Health Center includes expanding screenings to family members of health care workers followed by at-risk members of the community such as essential workers and store clerks.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.