Labor Department to get more workers to help with mounting unemployment claims

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s unemployment office will be adding 18 workers Monday to help with the massive number of new filings — more than 212,000 since March 1.
“I’m looking forward to that first additional staffing coming in,” said Scott Murakami, director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
When the outbreak started, he had only seven workers processing claims.
He increased that to 83 by moving his unit’s workforce around. But the additional 18 will be coming from other state agencies.
Murakami said those workers will be put in the claims center to help with processing the filings.
The department also added a new step-by-step instructional page to their website to help those not familiar with the process.
