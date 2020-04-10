Kakaako resident thanks essential workers in a generous way: by donating lunches

A Cafe Grace worker delivers lunch to 10 Honolulu firefighters donated by a Kakaako resident. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to directly impact many businesses as well as first responders on the front lines, a Kakaako resident wanted to spread some aloha in a generous way.

Fozia Fearnley donated 10 lunch boxes from Cafe Grace, a local eatery, to Honolulu firefighters at the fire station on Queen Street on Thursday.

"I am just a resident of Kakaako helping the community in appreciation of their hard work and to help local stores maintain their business," Fearnley said, in an email. "A little kindness from everyone here and there goes a long way."

A worker from Cafe Grace delivered the lunch boxes, which included Teriyaki chicken sandwiches and roast beef sandwiches with salad on the side.

Hawaii News Now cameras showed the firefighters carefully wiping everything down before they feasted.

