Hawaii reports 2 new COVID-19 fatalities, bringing death toll from virus to 8

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting two new COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to eight.
Meanwhile, the confirmed number of coronavirus cases grew by 22 on Friday..
The total number of cases in the state now stands at 464.
There were no immediate details released on the deaths, except that one was a Maui resident. HNN has also confirmed one of the patients was an elderly woman on Oahu.
The governor has scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.
Here’s a look at the county-by-county breakdown of reported cases:
- Oahu: 343 (9 new)
- Maui County: 65 (8 new)
- Big Island: 31 (3 new)
- Kauai: 19 (1 new)
- Unknown: 4 (1 new)
- Diagnosed out of state: 2
- State total: 464
More than 16,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Hawaii. That means about 2.6% of all tests in the islands are coming back positive for coronavirus.
The state Health Department said that of those who have tested positive, 49 were hospitalized while 284 have been released from isolation and are no longer sick.
The new fatalities come as Hawaii officials continue to plead with residents to stay at home — and are dialing up enforcement to enforce aggressive social distancing orders.
Starting Friday night, both Oahu and Maui County will institute a nighttime curfew for the weekend.
And earlier in the day, authorities were to send up drones on Oahu to broadcast stay-at-home messages to those at three popular Oahu beaches, including Waikiki and Lanikai.
While the nighttime curfew is new for Oahu, Kauai has been under one for weeks.
And a number of counties on the mainland have also turned to nighttime curfews in a push to keep people from going to parties or other gatherings.
In the city’s news conference, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said the majority of residents on Oahu are following the stay-at-home order and only venturing in public for essential activities.
“But there are few that are not following the rules,” she said.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, meanwhile, said the city is beginning to see the positive impacts of “aggressive social distancing measures,” but added Hawaii isn’t out of the woods yet.
Gov. David Ige has shared a similar sentiment in recent days, saying that while people must continue to do their part to mitigate the spread of coronavirus there is reason to be optimistic.
“We have the situation under control,” Ige said. “I think we can all be proud of the work we’ve done.”
