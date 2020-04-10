Forecast: Light winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will persist through Friday, with clouds and showers over the islands most likely in the afternoon and evening. A slight increase in west to southwest winds is expected near Kauai and Oahu Friday into Saturday as a front approaches. The front will bring a wind shift to the north, and a few showers, as it stalls over the islands Saturday night and Sunday. Winds will remain on the lighter side Monday and Tuesday as the stalled front helps to fuel a few showers. Moderate trade winds are not expected to return until the middle of next week.