Forecast: Light winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will persist through Friday, with clouds and showers over the islands most likely in the afternoon and evening. A slight increase in west to southwest winds is expected near Kauai and Oahu Friday into Saturday as a front approaches. The front will bring a wind shift to the north, and a few showers, as it stalls over the islands Saturday night and Sunday. Winds will remain on the lighter side Monday and Tuesday as the stalled front helps to fuel a few showers. Moderate trade winds are not expected to return until the middle of next week.
A small, short period northwest swell will fill in tonight, peak Friday, then lower Saturday and Sunday. A series of small, short period north swells will move through the area Saturday through Tuesday. A larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday night and peak Wednesday. Surf heights may reach advisory levels during this swell. A series of small south swells will continue through the weekend and into next week. Peak surf heights along south facing shores are likely Saturday when the largest of these swells arrive.
