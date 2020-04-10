Forecast: Light winds to hold through the weekend

April 10, 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will persist through Friday, with clouds and showers over the islands most likely in the afternoon and evening.

A slight increase in west to southwest winds is expected near Kauai and Oahu Friday into Saturday as a front approaches. The front will bring a wind shift to the north, and a few showers, as it stalls over the islands Saturday night and Sunday.

Winds will remain on the lighter side Monday and Tuesday as the stalled front helps to fuel a few showers.

Moderate trade winds are not expected to return until the middle of next week.

A small, short-period northwest swell will fill in tonight, peak Friday, then lower Saturday and Sunday.

A series of small, short-period north swells will move through the area Saturday through Tuesday.

A larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday night and peak Wednesday.

Surf heights may reach advisory levels during this swell.

A series of small south swells will continue through the weekend and into next week. Peak surf heights along south-facing shores are likely Saturday when the largest of these swells arrive.

