Under stay-at-home order, churches improvise to bring Easter services to the faithful

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Easter Sunday is the most important day of the year for Christians.
This year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, churches big and small are preparing to celebrate without anyone in the pews.
They’re all coming up with ways to have services, while keeping people safe.
At Inspire Church in Waikele, the sanctuary and offices were sprayed with a fog that’s supposed to keep the few people in the church safe for Easter Sunday and beyond.
Inspire has been streaming services on line, but there are several people involved, capturing the sermons and songs. That will be especially important this Sunday.
“We walk in faith, but at the same time we have practicality and understand that we’ve all got to use wisdom moving forward with the virus,” said pastor Mike Kai.
The church hired contractor Hawaii United to deploy the dry fog. It’s a powerful disinfectant that’s been used in surgical centers and to sterilize medical equipment. It also falls within the Centers for Disease Control guidelines against the COVID-19 virus.
“It’s been described as bringing a gun to a knife fight, because the protection you’re going to get goes beyond what you would typically need to sanitize and disinfect for the coronavirus,” said Danielle Irwin of Hawaii Unified.
Irwin said the fog, combined with a second treatment, is supposed to be able to kill pathogens for 60 days. Pastor Kai is cautiously optimistic that it will ease people’s fears when the time comes for them to return in person.
“We wanted to make sure that when people came back, they could come back with confidence, because we’re expecting a little bit of apprehension about gathering in spaces again,” he said.
Meanwhile, Nuuanu Baptist Church has turned its sanctuary into a makeshift studio to pre-record Sunday worship and stream it online. Production on Easter services is already underway.
“We had our pastoral team in here and some instrumentalists come in and pre-record their messages, pre-record their music, so I’m actually going to spend today getting that ready to be shown on Sunday,” said Johnny Hom, one of the church’s pastors.
Even St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral has been using iPhones and iPads in Father Moki Hino’s small downtown apartment for online worship. The arrangement has occasional unintended technological pitfalls.
“This morning I said ‘this is a serious time,’ and when I said that, Siri on my iPad heard me and thought I was asking him a question, and he went off in the middle of my sermon,” Moki said.
Despite the challenges, most of the churches reported that more people are joining services online compared to the numbers in the actual church before social distancing measures began.
“The net has been cast a bit wider, so a lot more people this Holy Week are getting to experience Easter and Good Friday,” said Moki.
