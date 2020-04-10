Come Monday, you’ll need to be wearing a face mask to enter Foodland stores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Foodland is implementing new policies to continue keeping their customers and employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Monday, all customers and employees will be required to wear a face mask while in store. Foodland is among the first major chains in the islanda to implement such a policy.
Also new, shoppers will be limited to bringing in only one other family member or partner to shop. The total number of customers allowed in the store at once is being closely watched to ensure social distancing protocols are being followed.
“We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our customers and employees safe during this crisis,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO. “Our employees play an important role in providing our community the food they need. We want to keep them healthy and ensure our customers feel safe and comfortable in our stores.”
Foodland is also working diligently to expand online shopping and delivery options. For more information, click here.
As a reminder, Foodland’s kupuna hours are on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Statewide, there are 32 Foodland, Foodland Farms and Sack N Save locations.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.