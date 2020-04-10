Civilian worker at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard among positive cases

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | April 10, 2020 at 3:37 PM HST - Updated April 10 at 3:37 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy has confirmed a case of COVID-19 among workers in the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance facility.

According to a statement from the Navy, public health officials confirmed on March 29 that a DOD civilian was positive for coronavirus.

"The employee is currently restricted to their residence receiving supportive and medical care in accordance with the CDC and state and local guidelines,” Navy officials said.

They added that an investigation into potential close contacts with the infected person was conducted.

Confirmation of this case came Friday, April 10 — exactly 12 days after it was confirmed by health officials.

