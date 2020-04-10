City will use drones at Oahu beaches to enforce stay-at-home order

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities will use drones Friday to enforce the state’s stay-at-home order at three popular Oahu beaches.
The drone operations will be conducted at:
- Lanikai Beach, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Waikiki, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sandy Beach, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The drones will play this audio message:
“Aloha, the stay at home order is in effect. Please do not gather or sit on the beach. Water activities are permitted but please leave immediately after.”
The city said the drones are not equipped with any video recording equipment, and will be used solely for public address purposes.
Similar drone operations have been conducted on Maui.
