Businesses grappling with shutdown find a way to shower frontline workers with aloha

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The grill at Teddy’s Bigger Burger was firing on all cylinders Friday morning. The small business was cooking up a special order for The Queen’s Medical Center.
“We’re bringing 100 burgers, fries and bottles of water,” said operations manager Matt Stula.
Teddy’s donated the food and drink to Queen’s staff working on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus. It was the burger maker’s way of saying thank you.
“Everyone else is in quarantine, they’re staying at home, and these guys that have to risk their lives every single day. Why not feed our heroes really good and at least make them happy for a lunch,” Stula said.
Like others caring for pandemic patients, Queen’s has deservedly seen a lot of aloha. Gifts of food have been pouring in to the hospital system’s employees.
"Every day they're taking care of this at-risk population. Sometimes it's easy to get lost in the work that you're doing," Chang said. "The Aloha Spirit is alive and well. And we love it."
Armstrong Produce donated thousands of pounds of produce to Queen’s workers. Plus, there have been donations from Pizza Hut, Ted’s Bakery, Marian’s Catering, and many others.
The generosity has been statewide.
“Our Queen’s West hospital has received donations there as well. North Hawaii Community Hospital, even Molokai. So we just extend the aloha to all the people that are thinking about us,” Chang said.
Teddy's made the donation despite a severe downturn in business. The staff felt it was important to show their appreciation.
“We were really excited to team up with them. We’re hoping to keep going and do it again somewhere else, too,” Stula said.
