Amid shutdown, outreach workers scramble to help homeless ‘shelter in place’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - While homeless sweeps have stopped in Hawaii, those who live on the streets remain on the move.
With all the closures, outreach workers say people are getting shuffled around like never before, traveling miles just to get the basics.
“Everyone we’re talking to is like, can I get into shelter? Can I get into shelter?” said Institute for Human Services outreach worker Justin Phillips.
Phillips says the migration began late last month when government cut the water supply and locked up bathrooms at parks across Oahu.
“The whole landscape of homelessness changed for everyone,” he said.
“We had people that were only in Waikiki for several years show up down by the River Mission. You know trying to get access to food is one of the biggest things going on.”
Now, IHS is providing people with the necessities needed to shelter in place.
In addition to advising campers to keep clean and spread out, they’re handing out food, hygiene kits, cleaning supplies, water coolers — even portable toilets.
“We’re really trying to use them in a way that’s more strategic for folks that don’t have access to running water,” Phillips said.
He says outreach teams are also taking extra precautions when they visit encampments, wearing masks and gloves.
He said while they have come across people who are sick those who were tested all came back negative for the coronavirus.
“For folks who we know aren’t positive that are over 60, we’re trying to get them into some of the shelters. And places where we can manage some of the contact they have with the outside,” said Phillips.
All the supplies IHS is handing out have been donated. And in order to keep doing what they’re doing they need the public’s help, especially with hygiene supplies and food.
If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies or hygiene products they can be dropped off at the IHS Women’s and Children’s Shelter at 546 Kaaahi St.
To donate food or hot meals contact Andrew Long at 447-2809.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.