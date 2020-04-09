More drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites planned statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is taking place this week.
On Thursday, a site will be set up at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Over the weekend, more testing will be done at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex from 8 a.m. to noon.
Premier Medical Group Hawaiʻi’s Dr. Scott Miscovich will once again be the lead on the effort to test residents. Those who show up for a test will be screened for symptoms.
This comes the same day as Dr. Josh Green said officials will begin testing asymptomatic people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
No testing is planned for Kakaako this weekend. For more information, call Premier Medical Group Hawaii at (808) 304-8816 or (808) 367-6020.
On Maui, Thursday testing will take place at Keopuolani Regional Park. Testing will be reserved for first responders and healthcare workers only from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Testing for the general public will begin at 10 a.m.
Then on Friday, testing will be done in Hana at the parking lot across from the tennis court at the Hana Ball Park.
Testing will be open to essential workers only from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Essential workers should bring their employee identification cards.
The general public can then get tested after 9 a.m.
On Hawaii Island, testing will take place at the Hilo Civic Center on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
