Lawmakers want changes to keep visitors out of Hawaii during the pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State officials are admitting that most visitors aren’t adhering to quarantine rules aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Hawaii.
Lawmakers are now demanding a better way to track arrivals.
There were people out and about on the sidewalks of Waikiki Wednesday evening. But just about everyone had a Hawaii address.
“I actually was expecting less people walking around, but I guyess everybody’s trying to get their exercise in, so it’s really good," said Kaimuki resident Charlene Mercier, who was making her first visit to Waikiki in more than two weeks.
“I notice the visitors because to me, I think they stick out because we all know to wear our masks,” said Waikiki resident Stephen Danforth.
For the last two weeks, everyone arriving in Hawaii has had to self-quarantine for 14 days, the known maximum contagious period for the coronavirus.
“Most of them that are flying in, I’m quite certain they’re not following the quarantine order,” Hawaii Adjutant General Kenneth Hara told a special legislative committee Wednesday.
“I don’t believe it’s a situation where the majority of those who are ordered to quarantine are not obeying, but we are continuing to look at improving the system as we go along,” said Gov. David Ige at his daily briefing on COVID-19.
Local lawmakers on the legislative panel said there should be a way to keep visitors out, period.
"We should just not have them come in, "said state Sen. Donna Mercado Kim. “It’s costing us more time and effort and using our resources.”
“To me, asking local residents to lock down and allowing tourists in is like having a peeing section in a swimming pool. It makes no sense,” said state Sen. Michelle Kidani.
Some have been demanding that the state stop flights from coming in to the islands altogether.
“I’ve had extensive conversations with the FAA and federal officials, and they’ve informed me that you cannot shut down the airport system, and they would not consider non-aeronautical reasons for shutting down an airport,” said Ige.
The governor said the state is considering confining visitors to a single vacant hotel, where they can be adequately monitored during the quarantine period.
As for the visitors who are here, at least one of them arrived just a day before the mandatory 14-day quarantine went into effect. We asked him if he would have bene willing to stay in his hotel room for two weeks.
“No. No, I wouldn’t have,” said Khalid Iraqi, a Seattle resident who had been planning a two week vacation in Hawaii with his family.
“Stay in a hotel room for two weeks? I would have said no. I would have stayed in Seattle.”
